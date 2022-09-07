THE State has argued that the matter in which Joseph Malanji and Bowman Lusambo are challenging ECZ’s decision not to accept nominations from candidates who caused a vacancy in the National Assembly is incompetently before the Constitutional Court, and as such, should be dismissed. Solicitor General Marshal Muchende has submitted that three of the questions raised by the two are not for the Constitutional Court but a preserve of the High Court. But Malanji and Lusambo have argued, through their lawyers, that it is wrong for the State to raise issues of the ConCourt having no jurisdiction to handle three of their questions when they did not do so at the beginning when the matter was still with a single…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.