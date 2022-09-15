THE Lusaka High Court has granted Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited permission to challenge Official Receiver Celine Nair’s decision to replace Milingo Lungu as Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Provisional Liquidator. The court has, however, ruled that the leave granted to Vedanta will not operate as a stay of the decision. In her ruling, Judge Mary Kawimbe said the contention of the issue before court was not whether the official receiver was eligible to be appointed as provisional liquidator for KCM, but rather, how the official receiver assumed the office, including the terms and conditions governing her appointment. She said her concern, therefore, was to see to it that the outcome of the proceedings, if favourable to Vedanta, would not be rendered…...



