THE Lusaka High Court has ordered Meraki Cake Bar and Cafe Limited to pay former NAREP president Elias Chipimo K328,794, being the outstanding principal amount and interest due to him under a loan agreement. This is according to a judgement in default of appearance and defence entered in Chipimo’s favour recently. “The defendant not having entered an appearance and not having filed any defence to the writ of summons and statement of claim filed into court on 24th August 2022, it is hereby adjudged that the plaintiff recovers against the defendant as follows; Payment of K328,794.00, being the outstanding principal amount and interest due from the defendant to the plaintiff under a loan agreement entered into between the plaintiff and…...



