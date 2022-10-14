THE Mongu High Court has found former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri and former president Edgar Lungu’s barber Shebby Chilekwa with a case to answer in the murder case. In this matter, it is alleged that on October 6, 2019, Phiri and Chilekwa in Kaoma, Mongu, jointly and whilst acting together murdered Lawrence Banda. When the matter came up for ruling this morning, Justice Charles Zulu placed the two on their defence, which they are expected to open in December. Meanwhile, Mumbi and Chilekwa’s lawyer Charles Changano said his clients were okay and ready for their defence. “They have been found with a prima facie case that they have to be put on their defence. So the matter is…...



