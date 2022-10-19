FORMER Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) chief executive officer Gladwell Banda has sued the agency in the Lusaka High Court, demanding payment of K1,009,697.29, being his computed terminal benefits. Banda also wants the court to order that he was entitled to purchase of a personal to holder motor vehicle, being a Toyota land cruiser registration No BAP 6882 as well as an order for an interim injunction restraining RTSA or its agents or whosoever from interfering with the personal use or peaceful enjoyment of the vehicle, pending the full determination of the matter. He also wants interest on the sum at the current Bank of Zambia lending rate. In June this year, government suspended six senior officials at RTSA…...



