THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a clearing Agent in Nakonde for corruptly offering a K10, 000 bribe to a ZRA Customs Officer. The commission has also arrested a public prosecutor at the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) in Lundazi for corrupt practices involving K2,000. In a statement, Wednesday, ACC head of corporate communication Timothy Moono said Emmanuel Silwizya corruptly offered a K10, 000 bribe to a ZRA Customs Officer in order for him to facilitate the crossing of a truck carrying secondhand clothes, without paying the required customs tax. “The Anti-Corruption Commission in Kasama has arrested and charged a Clearing Agent in Nakonde for corrupt practices involving K10,000. Emmanuel Silwizya, aged 30, of Ntindi area in Nakonde, has been charged with…...
Menu