THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested a clearing Agent in Nakonde for corruptly offering a K10, 000 bribe to a ZRA Customs Officer. The commission has also arrested a public prosecutor at the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) in Lundazi for corrupt practices involving K2,000. In a statement, Wednesday, ACC head of corporate communication Timothy Moono said Emmanuel Silwizya corruptly offered a K10, 000 bribe to a ZRA Customs Officer in order for him to facilitate the crossing of a truck carrying secondhand clothes, without paying the required customs tax. “The Anti-Corruption Commission in Kasama has arrested and charged a Clearing Agent in Nakonde for corrupt practices involving K10,000. Emmanuel Silwizya, aged 30, of Ntindi area in Nakonde, has been charged with…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.