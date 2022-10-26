FORMER ECZ chairperson Esau Chulu has asked the Constitutional Court not to entertain the Attorney General’s request to have him joined to a matter in which his former vice, Emily Sikazwe, is challenging the President’s decision to “prematurely” fire her. Justice Chulu argues that he doesn’t have any personal interest in the current proceedings and will not be affected by the outcome of the case because it doesn’t disclose any claim against him. He has submitted that he will suffer prejudice if joined to the proceedings in his personal capacity when he signed Sikazwe’s contract of employment in his then capacity as ECZ chairperson. Earlier on, the Attorney General asked the Constitutional Court to join Chulu to Sikazwe’s petition in…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.