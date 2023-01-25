THE Ndola and Kitwe High Courts have dismissed former Kabushi and Kwacha PF members of parliament Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji’s petitions in which they challenged their successors Bernard Kanengo and Charles Mulenga’s elections, respectively. The duo wanted Kanengo and Mulenga’s elections to be declared null and void on grounds that they were illegal. However, their petitions have both been dismissed by the Ndola and Kitwe High Courts for lack of merit. Judge Conceptor Zulu who was sitting in the Kitwe High Court dismissed Malanji’s petition against the current Kwacha UPND lawmaker, Mulenga, and ECZ saying some of the grounds of the petition had no merit. She said there was no evidence that the petitioner was prevented from filing his…...



