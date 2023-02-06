FORMER High Court judge Joshua Banda has insisted that JCC has no power to determine complaints against a judge for allegations that took place before such a person took office. The former High Court judge argues that this is because the code of conduct applicable to judges only begins to apply once a person takes up such office, and not before. Judge Banda has, therefore, asked the Constitutional Court to grant him the reliefs he is seeking in the matter he is challenging the President’s decision to remove him as High Court Judge. Judge Banda sued the State last year, seeking an interim order to stay the President’s decision to remove him from the office of Judge of the High…...



