Electoral Commission of Zambia chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano with commissioner Emily Sikazwe during the launch of the online voter pre-registration at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on September 21, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

FORMER ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano has told the Constitutional Court that the termination of former ECZ vice chairperson Emily Sikazwe’s contract by the President was premature. This is a matter in which Sikazwe petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking an order that President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to terminate her contract was null and void and devoid of merit. Sikazwe, who cited the Attorney General as the respondent in her petition, argued that her tenure of office was up to October 5, 2027. In a witness statement filed on February 6, 2023, Nshindano submitted that Sikazwe ought to be granted the reliefs sought as her contract was a 7-year contract and was signed in 2020. “The petitioner did serve initially…...