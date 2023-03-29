FORMER High Court Registrar of the Family and Children’s Division David Simusamba has lodged a complaint before the Lusaka High Court over the Judiciary’s decision to demote and later dismiss him from his employment, saying the move is wrongful, unwarranted and unfair. Simusamba has stated that he decision to summary dismiss him caused him to suffer emotional anguish, stress and deprived him of his terminal benefits and many opportunities. He lamented that he had been removed from payroll from January 2023 onwards despite not being paid his statutory pension and other accrued benefits. “To date, the respondent, through the Judiciary, has failed and or neglected to pay me my withheld half salaries for the months of June 2022 – January…...



