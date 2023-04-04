FORMER president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Kaizer Zulu has taken a fresh plea in the matter in which he is charged with two counts of failing to appear before the nearest immigration officer and failing to surrender a diplomatic passport. This was after the state substituted the indictment in the matter. In count one, it is alleged that Zulu, between August 8, 2022 and December 9, 2022, failed to appear before the nearest Immigration Officer at a port of entry. In the second count, Zulu is alleged to have between December 20, 2019, and December 2, 2022, in Lusaka, without reasonable excuse, failed to surrender his Diplomatic Passports No. D0012325 and D0012791 when required to do so by the Chief…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.