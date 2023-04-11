A LUSAKA woman has sued Hungry Lion Limited in the Lusaka High Court seeking over K4,000 for allegedly subjecting her and her two daughters to eating food which was not safe for consumption. Sarah Farah, who is seeking for damages for negligence, also wants special damages, costs and any other reliefs the court might deem fit. According to a statement of claim filed, Farah submitted that on February 12, 2023, around 19:00 hours, she and her two daughters bought food from the Hungry Lion outlet in Chalala. She stated that around 01:00 hours, she developed a stomach ache, started vomiting and was later rushed to the hospital where was admitted and treated for food poisoning. She stated that the following…...



