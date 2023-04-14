LAKE Oil group of companies limited has asked the Lusaka High Court to dismiss a matter in which former Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo sued it, demanding payment of US$600,000, being facilitation fees for the company’s various investments. The company has submitted that it is not aware of any agreement it entered into with Lusambo, arguing that his allegations against it are, therefore. malicious and vexatious. The defendant says during the time Lusambo was provincial minister for Copperbelt as well as Lusaka Province, he was paid by the government through taxpayers’ money, as such, it could not have engaged him. In his statement of claim filed on November 17, 2022, Lusambo stated that sometime in 2017, he was approached by…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.