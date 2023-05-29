ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha has told the Constitutional Court that President Hakainde Hichilema acted within the Constitution when he notified former Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) vice-chairperson Emily Sikazwe of the non-renewal of her contract. This is a matter in which Sikazwe petitioned the Constitutional Court seeking an order that President Hichilema’s decision to terminate her contract was null and void and devoid of merit. Sikazwe, who cited the Attorney General as the respondent in her petition, argued that her tenure of office was up to October 5, 2027. But in the respondents’ submissions, the Attorney General argued that the President exercised his powers vested in him by the Constitution. “The petitioner made no effort to raise her perceived concerns…...



