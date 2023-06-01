THE Lusaka High Court has set June 5, 2023, for plea in a matter in which two are accused of abducting Pamela Chisumpa and 12 other ladies. In this matter, James Bwalya, 22 is jointly charged with Mathews Sikaonga, also 22, with 54 counts of aggravated robbery, abduction, assault, and rape, among other charges. Earlier this month, Lusaka High Court Judge Charles Kafunda ordered that Bwalya should be put on three weeks’ bed rest due to his injury before he goes for another review on May 29. Judge Kafunda made the order following the recommendation of Dr Brian Sonkwe, a Consultant Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon at the University Teaching Hospital. Dr Sonkwe recommended three weeks’ strict bed rest for the…...



