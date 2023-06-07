A WITNESS has told the court that his analysis of former deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga’s earnings versus her expenditure for the years 2017 to 2021 showed an excess of over K15 million in terms of expenditure. The witness says Katanga’s known income between 2017 and 2021 amounted to over K1.7 million against over K18 million which was paid towards the purchase of buses. Edwin Mwanza, 44, a chief investigations officer at DEC, Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit, told Magistrate Davies Chibwili that the accused was also paid K3,411,377.28 as gratuity between 2019 to 2021. The witness was testifying in a matter in which Katanga is facing one count of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of…...



