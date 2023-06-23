SEVENTEEN UPND members have sued the State in the Lusaka High Court demanding K12,750,000 as compensation for false imprisonment and malicious prosecution. Manyando Manyando and 16 others have submitted that they were arrested in 2015 and charged with the offence of unauthorised procession but were later set free. The 17, who have cited the Attorney General as the respondent, are further seeking compensation for legal fees in the sum of K550,000.00, as well as, compensation for loss of business in the sum of K490,161.00. They also want general damages for physical assault occasioned by the defendant’s agents, among other claims. The plaintiffs stated in their statement of claim that they were arrested together with Health Minister Silvia Masebo on September…...



