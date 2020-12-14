OVER 50 people have sued eight administrators of an online business called ‘MyZamfund village banking’ for allegedly swindling them of their investments and expected returns amounting to over K6 million. Davies Musonda and 58 others have sued Prosper Sylva Ezeokah, a Nigerian national resident in Zambia, and Zambian nationals; Rodrick Musonda, Nelly Zimba, Luyando Dyololo, Joseph Mwaba, Joshua Chikonko, George Chishimba and Chilufya Mulolo as the defendants, who created and operated the said online business called ‘MyZamfund village banking’. The 59 who are investors in the said online business are...



