Former Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda speaks to journalists shortly after arriving at Lusaka Magistrates' Court on November 3, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

MAGISTRATE Dominic Makalicha has set September 29, 2023 as judgment day in a matter in which former special assistant to the president for press and public relations Amos Chanda, his wife Mable and his sister in law are charged with three counts of using insulting language and obstructing Anti-Corruption Commission officers. Last year, magistrate Makalicha found Chanda, Mable and his sister-in-law Ruth Mulenga with a case to answer. His wife and sister-in-law gave their defence but when the matter came up for opening of Chanda’s defence, Thursday, the former press aide, through his lawyer Timmy Munalula, informed the court that he had opted to remain silent. “Accused number three (A3) is not before court, she had travelled yesterday and she…...