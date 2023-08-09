Former Ministry of health permanent secretary administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo receives some PPEs and infectious prevention materials, a donation from UNFPA Country deputy representative Leonard Kamukisha in Lusaka on September 23, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

LUSAKA Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili has reallocated the case in which former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr Kennedy Malama and eight others are charged with willful failure to comply with applicable law and procedure. Dr Malama and his co-accused have, however, failed to take a fresh plea due to the absence of one of the accused persons. Dr Malama is jointly charged with former Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo, Jabbin Mulwanda, Dr Francis Bwalya, Dr Gardener Syakantu, Dr Muzaza Nthele, Rebecca Ndhlovu, Dr Maximillian Bweupe and Wilson Lungu. The nine are jointly charged with willful failure to comply with applicable law and procedure contrary to Section 34 (2) (b) of the Anti-Corruption Act number…...