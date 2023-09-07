A MEDICAL practitioner at UTH has narrated to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court how a 12-year-old girl who was allegedly defiled by her father was discovered to be HIV positive after a medical examination. Dr Rokaya Ginwala, who is specialised in child sexual abuse, was testifying in a matter in which Teddy Simwanza, a pastor at a named church, is facing one count of incest. Simwanza is alleged to have had carnal knowledge of a child below the age of 16, who is believed to be his biological daughter. When the matter came up for continued trial before magistrate Mutinta Mwenya, Wednesday, Dr Ginwala testified that the victim was also given treatment for STIs and fungal infection. “June 28, 2022, I…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.