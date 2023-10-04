THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a 20-year-old woman of Mtendere township to 12 months simple imprisonment for having deserted her three children. Magistrate Mbuywana Sinvula who has, however, suspended the sentence for 15 months, has warned Maureen Makai that she would not hesitate to send her to prison if she committed a similar offence within those 15 months. Makai, a housewife, was charged with three counts of desertion contrary to the law, charges she admitted. Facts of the matter are that on August 31, 2023, a female named Charity Phiri and other concerned neighbours carried Makai’s 6-year-old, 3-year-old and 7-months old children to the Chilenje Police Victim Support Unit to register their displeasure in the manner in which she…...



