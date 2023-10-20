FORMER defence minister Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba yesterday failed to attend a court session in a matter in which he is charged with 24 counts of conflict of interest, money laundering, among others, as he is unwell. Mwamba’s lawyers informed the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that the accused is currently admitted to Medland Hospital in Lusaka. Mwamba is facing eight counts of conflict of interest, one count of money laundering and 15 counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. When the matter came up for continued defence before Magistrate Stanford Ngobola, Thursday, Mwamba’s lawyers informed the court that the accused was unwell and admitted to Medland Hospital. “The accused person is indisposed, he is currently admitted…...



