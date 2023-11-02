A 4-YEAR-OLD boy has narrated to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court how his 29-year-old stepmother allegedly beat him on several occasions using a hose pipe and whip, resulting in him sustaining injuries on his body. The boy told Lusaka Magistrate Mutinta Mwenya that his stepmother also used a knife to inflict injuries on him. The four-year-old was testifying in a matter in which Longwe Ngosa is charged with assault on a child. It is alleged that between April 1 and July 31, 2023, Ngosa allegedly assaulted a child under the age of 16 years, thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm. Police in Lusaka arrested the 29-year-old woman after a video of the four-year-old boy narrating to his schoolteacher how his stepmother…...



