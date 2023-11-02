OUTGOING Leader of Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile has sued Given Lubinda-appointed PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda, PF faction president Miles Sampa and his Secretary General Morgan Ng’ona as well as the Registrar of Societies seeking a declaration that Nakacinda is the duly appointed PF SG. And Mundubile’s lawyer has submitted to the court that the matter is urgent as his client has already been removed as leader of opposition in Parliament because of a letter Sampa wrote to the House. Mundubile wants the Lusaka High Court to declare Ng’ona’s appointment as party Secretary General null and void and a declaration that Sampa was expelled and is not a PF member. He also wants a declaration that the convention or…...



