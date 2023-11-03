THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has fined eight PF cadres K18 each after they pleaded guilty to the offence of idle and disorderly conduct. The court has also ordered them to offer 21 days of community service at the court premises. The eight are; Isaac Chewe, a 45-year-old driver of Garden House; Sydney Soko, 23, of Kanyama; Walaza Daka, 25, of Kanyama, a wheelbarrow pusher; Shadreck Munkombwe, 31, of Lilanda, a panel beater; George Banda, 19, of Mtendere, a grade nine pupil; Solomon Banda 41, of Mandevu, a Carpenter; Lackson Maliti, 20, of Mtendere, a businessman; and Felix Mutale, 31, of Kanyama site and service, a plumber. The eight appeared before Magistrate George Njobvu yesterday where they pleaded guilty and told…...



