FORMER Road Transport and Safety Agency chief executive officer Zindaba Soko and two others have pleaded not guilty to three counts of forgery, uttering a false document and being in possession of property believed to have been stolen or unlawfully obtained before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court. Soko is jointly charged with Ibrahim Mbongo, a student and Kelvin Smith Kisambira. In count one, it is alleged that Soko, jointly and whilst acting together with Kisambira did forge a Zambian National Registration card bearing number 355428/10/1 in the names of John Tembo, purporting to show that it was genuinely issued by the Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship in Lusaka when in fact not. In count two, it is alleged that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.