Cross examination continues… Nchito SC: What about the Murena, or is it Mulena Apartments did you declare those? Lubinda: I did my lady Nchito SC: Just refresh my memory, how many properties did you say you bought in Kingsland? Lubinda: Two Nchito SC: Sorry? Lubinda: Two. Nchito SC: You bought two properties? Lubinda: Yes. Nchito SC: How many properties did you refer to when you were asked? Lubinda: I can’t recall my lady but I did indicate Kindsland property. Nchito SC: Did you provide the record? Lubinda: I can’t recall Nchito SC: But you were required to declare your property when you were minister, correct? Lubinda: Correct Nchito SC: What would you say if I put it to you that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.