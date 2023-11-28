ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha has agreed to compensate Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali K450,000 as final settlement in the case in which the latter is seeking damages for assault. According to a consent judgement signed by both parties, Kabesha has also agreed to pay Tayali costs in the sum of K80,000. “By the consent of all the parties acting through their respective advocates, this defendant (AG) herein shall pay the plaintiff (Tayali) the sum of K450,000 as damages as final and full settlement. That the defendant (AG) shall pay the plaintiff’s costs in the sum of K80,000. The court proceedings against the defendant be and are hereby discontinued,” read the consent judgement in part. The consent judgement has been…...



