ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha has awarded Lusaka Province UPND chairman Obvious Mwaliteta and Kafue businessman James Sichomba K900,000 compensation each in the matter in which they sued the state for false imprisonment on charges of possession of offensive weapons. According to a consent judgement signed by High Court Judge Charles Kafunda, the Attorney General also agreed to pay Mwaliteta and Sichomba legal fees in the sum of K200,000. “By consent of the parties through their respective advocates, it is hereby agreed and ordered as follows; that the defendant (AG) shall pay the plaintiffs the sum of K900,000 each, as damages. That the defendant (AG) shall pay the sum of K200,000 legal fees as costs. That the above shall be full…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.