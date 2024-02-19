UPND Lusaka Province Chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta says he wanted to appeal for more money because the K900,000 he received as compensation for false imprisonment was too little. And Mwaliteta has suggested that erring police officers’ terminal benefits must be given to those whom they falsely arrest as compensation, in order to inspire more officers act professionally and the state doesn’t unnecessarily lose money. Meanwhile, Mwaliteta says PF has been paying junkies and slay queens to cry about the current state of the economy all over social media. In an interview, Mwaliteta said, it was unfortunate that some people complained when he got K900,000 as compensation when he lost a lot during the year he was incarcerated. “It’s very unfortunate that…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.