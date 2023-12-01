THE Lusaka High Court has acquitted former president Edgar Lungu’s political advisor Chris Zumani Zimba and three others of gassing-related charges on grounds that there was no evidence linking them to the offences. Zumani was jointly charged with Given Phiri, Marlone Banda and Portipher Gwai in connection with the 2020 gassing incidences. Zumani was facing one count of aiding of terrorism acts, while Phiri and Banda were charged with one count of possession of terrorism articles. Gwai on the other hand was facing a charge of procures of terrorism articles. Delivering her judgment, Friday, High Court Judge Koreen Mwenda-Zimba said she had established after analysing the evidence adduced before her that the prosecution did not prove that the chemicals which…...



