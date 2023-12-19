THE owner of the jet that was involved in the airport gold scam has contested the forfeiture proceedings, arguing that it would be gross injustice to have it forfeited to the state based on alleged misdeeds of persons who rented it. Ibis Air, the management company of the jet, has submitted that the owner of the aircraft, World Aviation Sinai International Mountains Limited, is not involved in its management and is not mandated to contact or be aware of the clients who hire its aircraft from the management company. The company has submitted that an Egyptian national, Micheal Adel Michel Botros, who had requested to rent one of the planes in its fleet for a meeting in Zambia had indicated…...



