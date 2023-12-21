THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has committed Ministry of Finance and National Planning Assistant Director Mildred Mwila Kasase and her son, Madiba Zulu, to the High Court to undergo trial for murder. In August this year, police arrested Kasase for allegedly killing her husband, Alex Zulu, with her sons’ help. Kasase, 48 and her son Madiba, 20, are charged with murder, Contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of the offence are that Kasase and Madiba, on July 29, 2023, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together, did murder Alex Zulu. When the matter came up yesterday, Magistrate Mwandu Sakala explained the charge to the accused and informed them that they could…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.