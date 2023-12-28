THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has set February 16, 2024, as day for judgement in a matter in which former deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga is charged with being in possession of 10 Higer buses, property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili set the date yesterday after Katanga closed her defence. Katanga is charged with possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Particulars of the offence allege that Charity Masambo Katanga, on dates unknown but between January 1, 2017 and June 6, 2022, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons unknown, did possess 10 Higer buses with motor vehicle registration numbers; BAF 8518 ZM, BAF 5119 ZM, BAG…...



