THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found Economic and Equity Party (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali with a case to answer in the matter in which he is charged with inciting mutiny. In this matter, it is alleged that Tayali, on unknown dates but between March 1 and April 4, 2022, in Lusaka, attempted to seduce persons serving in the defence force from their duty and allegiance to the President by writing on his Facebook page that “I don’t remember advocating for the defence force, because they have always been paid on time, but now, they are calling on me to speak for them, it is a shame. These guys keep our security, you can’t be frustrating them or trying their patience.”…...



