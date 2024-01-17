A TANZANIAN national has asked the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court to take a fresh plea in a matter in which he is accused of trafficking in narcotics. Phabian Emmanuel Bomboko, 41, an ex-convict, is facing one count of trafficking in narcotic substances Contrary to Section 15(1) (2) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act No. 35 of 2021 as read with Statutory Instrument No. 119 of 1995 of the Laws of Zambia. Particulars of Offence are that Phabian Emmanuel Bomboko, on January 6, 2024, in Lusaka, did traffic in narcotic substances namely 504.8 grams of cocaine without lawful authority. When the matter came up for plea before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili on Thursday last week, Bomboko admitted the charge…...



