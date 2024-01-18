THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has found former presidential spokesperson Amos Chanda with a case to answer in a matter in which he is charged with two counts of theft and destroying evidence. In this matter, it is alleged in count one that Chanda, between May 12, 2022 and October 1, 2022, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown, stole a case record No. CRMP/001/2020, the property of the government of Zambia. In count two, Chanda is alleged to have between the same dates, knowing that the case record No. CRMP/001/2020 is or may be required in evidence in judicial proceedings, wilfully did destroy it, with intent thereby to prevent it from being used in evidence. The court…...



