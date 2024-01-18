THE Director of Public Prosecutions has entered a nolle prosequi in a matter in which Lusaka businessman Sedrick Kasanda is jointly charged with three others for obtaining over US$500,000 by false pretense. Kasanda was jointly charged with two businessmen Dominic Twinjika and Treasure Malandala as well as a mining company called Luwowoshi Mining Limited. Magistrate Kawama Mwamfuli however cautioned that although they had been discharged, they could be rearrested in the matter. Meanwhile, Kasanda’s lawyer Nkula Botha has confirmed that his client and his co-accused had been picked up by Police, but they are yet to find out what charges they are being rearrested on…. To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper...



