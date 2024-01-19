Sedrick Kasanda being ushered to a police vehicle at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court shortly after the State entered a nolle in his case of obtaining of money by false pretense

THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has entered a nolle prosequi in a matter in which Lusaka businessman Sedrick Kasanda was jointly charged with three others for obtaining over US$500,000 by false pretense. Police, however, picked up Kasanda and his co-accused immediately after they were discharged and took them in their custody, pending further investigations. Kasanda was jointly charged with businessmen Dominic Twinjika and Treasure Malandala as well as a mining company called Luwowoshi Mining Limited. The accused were charged with obtaining money by false pretense and money laundering. Allegations in the first count were that Twinjika between November 1, 2020 and December 30, 2020 in Lusaka, with intent to deceive or defraud, did obtain USD 9,045.40 from Anton Russell…...