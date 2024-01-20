THIRTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD Fanwell Banda of Lusaka’s Chilanga has dragged his wife of six years to court for divorce because he can no longer entertain take her Aviator and Bolabet addiction. Appearing before Lusaka local court resident magistrate Sylvia Kabunda, Friday, Banda lamented that his 31-year-old wife, Faith Mulongoti, a dedicated member of Bread of Life Church, had turned him into collateral and that she constantly subjected him to paying off her huge debts. He recalled that problems in their marriage began in 2020 when Mulongoti joined a village banking group after which she became a Bolabet and Aviator addict. Banda lamented that his wife’s addiction to betting reached a record high when she started using all the money in his phone…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.