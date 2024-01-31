LUSAKA Magistrate Trevor Kasanda has issued a bench warrant against PF’s Emmanuel Mwamba for absconding court sessions in a matter in which he is facing one count of assault on a police officer. But Mwamba, who is away in the United States, says he had communicated to the court that he would be travelling to the US for a 10-day meeting. In this matter, it is alleged that Mwamba, who is PF-faction chairperson for information and publicity, on June 14, 2023, in Lusaka, assaulted number 14598 Detective Inspector Simwenda Steven, an officer of the Zambia Police Service in the due execution of his duty. When the matter came up for continuation of trial before Magistrate Kasanda, Wednesday, neither Mwamba nor…...



