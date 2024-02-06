ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha has urged the Constitutional Court to dismiss a matter in which PeP leader Sean Tembo sued him seeking a declaration that the Bemba word “Ukuponoka” used by President Hakainde Hichilema was an insult. Kabesha has asked the court to expend its precious time to deserving matters, stating that there was no contravention of the Constitution by President Hichilema. In this matter, Tembo also wants a declaration that President Hichilema’s utterance of the Bemba word “ukuponoka” is low standard, lacks dignity, leadership, integrity and contravenes Article 92(1) of the Constitution of Zambia. He further wants a declaration that the utterance of the Bemba word “ukuponoka” which means pulling the foreskin of the manhood backwards when translated into English,…...



