Over 50 traders operating at Kamwala’s Luburma Market have sued the Lusaka City Council in the Lusaka High Court seeking damages for the alleged illegal demolition of their market stalls. Maxwell Moolola and 53 others are also seeking damages for costs, damages for loss of profit and business and are also seeking damages for missing merchandise and goods, among other reliefs. In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court Principal Registry through Messrs Likando Kalaluka and Company, the traders stated that they entered into tenancy agreements with the LCC in 2014 and were issued with annual market station occupancy permits. They stated that they constructed market stalls and drainage systems at the total cost of one million…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.