A WOMAN of Mbasela area in Lusaka’s Kanyama compound has been ordered to pay her neighbour K1,500 as compensation for defamation after she referred to her as a prostitute. Lexina Sakala dragged Melody Kainga to court, seeking compensation for her marriage which she said was at the brink of ending as a result of being called a prostitute and being accused of going after her neighbour’s husband. Appearing before senior local court Magistrate Bertha Zulu, Sakala narrated that she was showered with insults and called a prostitute by Kainga on January 31, 2024 after her innocent attempt to joke with the couple at the market. Sakala lamented that after that encounter, peace seized in her house as the husband looked…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.