MILLERS Association of Zambia (MAZ) president Andrew Chintala says the country is currently sitting on over 700,000 metric tonnes of maize which can last up to the next harvest. And Chintala says it’s very sad that some people are creating videos and making a joke out of the impact of the prolonged dry spell on the crop. He says government should come up with subsidies targeted at those who cannot afford the current mealie meal prices. Speaking when he was featured on ZNBC’s Sunday interview, Chintala said the 700,000 tonne stock figure was based on last month’s compilations. “I am privileged to sit on the National Stock Management Committee, now from the stocks that were declared as of 21st January,…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.