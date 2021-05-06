AGRICULTURE Minister Micheal Katambo says the country has recorded the highest ever maize production during the 2020-2021 agricultural season. Speaking when announcing the crop focus results, Wednesday, Katambo said the maize production for this agricultural season was projected to increase to 3,620,244 metric tonnes from 3,387,469 metric tonnes produced last season. He attributed the maize bumper harvest expected this year to the “unprecedented” delivery of inputs under the FISP programme coupled with good rains and a general trend to adopt good agricultural practices by farmers. “I am pleased to inform...



