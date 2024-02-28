THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has dismissed former intercity PF cadre Francis Muchemwa’s application in which he asked it to order the release of one of his houses on grounds that he had suffered “extreme hardship” since ACC seized his properties. The court threw out the application on grounds that it would be premature to release the property in question to him. Muchemwa is jointly charged with two of his companies namely, Friltech Networks Zambia Limited and Altitude Properties Limited with 10 counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. When the matter came up for commencement of defence before Chief Resident Magistrate Davies Chibwili, Muchemwa and his co-accused were before court but their lawyers were...



