A CHINESE national accused of manslaughter in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl did not enter a plea before the Lusaka High Court as scheduled yesterday. Shi Yaming, 40, was conspicuously absent when the matter came up for plea before High Court Judge Egispo Mwansa. Last December, the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court referred Yaming, whose ten dogs fatally attacked a 13-year-old girl, to the Lusaka High Court for trial. He faces one count of manslaughter. During the plea hearing, the prosecution informed the court that Yaming was not present, citing that he was out on bail. The State urged the defence to obtain information about Yaming’s sureties from the Subordinate Court, where he had been granted bail, to facilitate...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.